Move Over Chicken Sandwiches, Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie

Popeyes has made some major headlines in the last few months largely due to their now-infamous chicken sandwiches. First, it was the massive popularity of the sandwiches that drew interest, quickly followed by their selling out due to the huge social media buzz. Then, there were headlines about how the sandwiches were selling for insane prices on eBay, a man suing over the sandwiches running out, and one about armed thieves attempting to steal chicken sandwiches. There was even one about the restaurant chain sending Diplo a private jet of the infamous chicken sandwiches. But summer has given way to fall now and even Popeyes is looking towards the season with another popular menu item: the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie.

Popeyes is bringing back the popular dessert menu item after it having been missing for five years. According to Yahoo! the pie will be available at locations nationwide for around $1.19. However, at the time of this article’s writing, the menu item hasn’t appeared on the website’s menu listing, though it’s popping up on social media, so it is possible that some restaurants have gotten the item earlier or that the website simply doesn’t reflect the treat’s return.

The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie is described as a “flaky, crunchy crust that is rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with a delightful creamy pumpkin spice cream cheese filling.” It’s not a chicken sandwich, but it certainly does sound delicious. That seems to be the general consensus on social media as well. Most posts about the pie note that’s very tasty and one fan even suggested that the chicken sandwiches need to “move over” because the pie is now the thing.

Originally released in 2014 as the Pumpkin N’ Cream Cheese Pie, Popeyes’ Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie is back for a limited time and if the treat isn’t enough pumpkin spice for you, there are plenty of other pumpkin-themed food offerings out there right now. It is the season for pumpkin spice, after all, and we’ve got a roundup of just a few of the ones you can sample right here.

