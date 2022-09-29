Reese's to Release Reese's Puffs-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cups

Together, peanut butter and chocolate often combine into the gold standard for candy eaters everywhere. As such, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have become a staple around the world. Thursday, the candy-makers behind the treat announced one of the candy's biggest innovations yet—and it's a doozy.

In addition to the brand's fabled peanut butter cups, it's also known for Reese's Puffs cereal—and now everything is being combined. In the coming weeks, Reese's is releasing a new peanut butter cup candy that has bits of Reese's Puffs cereal mixed into the peanut butter.

"Collaborations are quite popular but what we are about to unleash is next level. We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese's universe, so we made it happen," Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager at Reese's said of the concoction. "We're taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese's Puffs cereal to our Reese's Big Cup."

As of now, it looks like the "life-changing fusion," as Reese's is calling it, is only available in single-cup packages of the line's "Big Cup" variety. It should appear next to Reese's offerings beginning this November.

Reese's has gotten more innovative in recent years between the Reese's Puffs Big Cup and last year's chocolate-less peanut butter cups.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," Reese's brand lead Margo McIlvaine says in a press release at the time. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"