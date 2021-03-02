Reese's Is Launching Chocolate-Free Peanut Butter Cups

✖

Peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven — everyone knows that. That fact alone is why Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have become one of humanity's most favorite candies. Now, The Hershey Company is ditching the chocolate completely for the latest Reese's product — Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

In preparation for National Peanut Butter Day, the typical chocolate exterior for the iconic cups is being replaced by a peanut butter flavored candy shell, with the regular peanut butter filling those with a sweet tooth have come to know and love. The same product was tested during limited runs in both 2019 and 2020 and now, they're coming back again.

Secret’s out… Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE. pic.twitter.com/pmUqNRYFIq — REESE'S (@reeses) March 1, 2021

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," Reese's brand lead Margo McIlvaine says in a press release. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"

The Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available and three different sizes — standard (1.4 oz, $1.09), king size (2.8 oz., $1.79), and miniatures (9.3 oz., $4.09). The candy will hit the shelves at national retailers sometime next month and like its predecessors, will be available for just a limited time only.

The same press release teases additional peanut butter-based products from The Hershey Company.