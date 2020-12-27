Ryan Reynolds’ Latest Mint Mobile Ad Features Gary Busey Cameo

✖

Ryan Reynolds is quickly becoming the king of ads. The star known for playing Deadpool is the owner of a few companies, and his commercials have been nothing short of extremely entertaining. Recently, we have seen his production company put up a funny Match.com commercial featuring some Taylor Swift music, an amazing Mint Mobile commercial that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement, an ugly sweater video to promote the SickKids Foundation, and a crossover ad for Aviation Gin and The Croods: A New Age. Reynolds' latest commercial is for Mint Mobile, which features a Cameo from Gary Busey.

"Hey there, it’s Ryan Reynolds. Every holiday, wireless companies spend billions on promo commercials, but at Mint, we find innovative ways to do things. Like partnering with Cameo,” Reynolds says as he pulls up a Cameo on his phone from Gary Busey. “Hi, this Cameo is for America from a little girl named Mint Mobile,” Busey says in the video. “Mint Mobile is a good name like Mobile, Alabama. Anyway, this is Gary Busey,” he added with a laugh. “And you can get three months of free service with any plan. Even unlimited. That is a great promotion. I got promoted once, and that was a good day.” Reynolds chimes in, “Yup. That’s Gary Busey. Legend.” You can watch the video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Recently, Reynolds took his feud with Hugh Jackman to Sam's Club where they both promoted their respective beverage companies to support good causes. Purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations through December 20th counted as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. In the end, Jackman came out the winner. However, Jackman just won bragging rights since Sam's Club pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation after the contest ends.

Reynolds is currently working o The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie for Netflix that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which was just pushed back until next year.

What did you think of Reynolds' latest ad? Tell us in the comments!