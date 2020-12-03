Ryan Reynolds Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Satan Match Ad

By Jamie Jirak

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his acting career which features an array of great movies, including Deadpool and Deadpool 2. However, the Canadian star also has his hands in a lot of businesses. He's the owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, and even has his own production company, Maximum Effort. We've seen a lot of fun videos from Maximum Effort, but today's Match.com commercial takes the cake. The promo was released today on Twitter by Reynolds and features Satan matching with 2020. Fans were especially excited for the commercial because it features Taylor Swift's song "Love Story," one of many hits she is re-recording so she can own her own music catalog. Earlier today, Reynolds took to Instagram Stories to show some behind-the-scenes photos from the commercial shoot.

You can view the commercial here:

Reynolds had some people to thank and some fun photos to share. You can check out screenshots of all his recent stories below...

Satan's Shade

Director Thanks

Devilish Close-Up

Rough Conditions

Awesome Art

True Love

Fun BTS

Getting Cozy

Production Pride

Loves His Team

Finally, a Share From Taylor

