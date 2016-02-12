Ryan Reynolds Votes For First Time In America: "It Was Super Scary At First"

✖

Ryan Reynolds voted for the first time in America and says that it was “super scary at first.” He and his wife Blake Lively showed off their big smiles on Instagram today and fans congratulated them on the big step. The Deadpool actor is from Canada and has taken a shine to being south of the border, so it would only make sense for him to get involved. He couldn’t resist making some rather suggestive jokes about his wife handling his first time. But, at this point, that’s well in character. Some of his new Marvel castmates took part in a fundraiser for Joe Biden recently and there was a social media flurry because some of the actors who were present or didn’t voice their support. One thing most people can agree on is making sure their voice is heard through being active in the process.

It’s been a very busy summer for the Marvel star as he’s received some awards for his commercial work with Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. A lot of those ads have been bright spots in a difficult quarantine season for fans out there. In a conversation with Adweek, the Deadpool actor gave his perspective on what makes the campaigns tick.

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” he began. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” Reynolds added. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

