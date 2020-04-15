Sesame Street: Elmo’s Overwhelmed Dad Reminds Parents to Take Time For Themselves During Quarantine in New PSA

The loveable characters of Sesame Street may usually offer up comfort, encouragement, and wisdom for kids, but now it’s the parents who are getting a little bit of support and validation. A new PSA starring Elmo’s dad, Louie, is reminding parents that they’re doing a great job in the new coronavirus pandemic normal as well as encouraging them to remember to take a little time for themselves when being at home with the kids gets to be a little overwhelming.

In the PSA, Louie starts to take a moment only for Elmo to interrupt, calling for Louie to come make a pillow fort with him off screen. For anyone who has been at home with their children a lot over the past several weeks due to stay at home orders across the country, it’s a deeply relatable moment — and it’s one that Louie takes a moment to address.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know, it’s wonderful to get to spend so much time with our children, but it can also be a bit overwhelming,” Louie explains. “But I just wanted to say, parents, you are doing an amazing job. Remember, though, it’s important to take some time for yourself. You know, take care of you.”

Louie then offers up some suggestions of ways that parents and caregivers can give themselves a bit of a reprieve, offering up a breathing exercise as well before telling people to “hang in there and keep up the great work” before heading off to build that pillow fort.

The PSA is part of Sesame Street‘s Caring for Each Other initiative to help families cope with the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Your friends on Sesame Street are here to support you during the COVID-19 health crisis, as families everywhere are creating a “for now normal,” the website reads. “Children thrive with structure in their lives, and they learn best through play—even in everyday moments. So our site is filled with content you can use all day long to spark playful learning, offer children comfort, and focus a bit on yourself, too. After all, it’s important that we take care of ourselves, so that we can best care for our families.”

In addition to the parent-focused PSA, a Sesame Street special, Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, aired across WarnerMedia Networks on Tuesday, April 14. That episode saw Elmo connect with his friends — including Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tracee Ellis Ross — virtually in order to have a playdate despite having to remain separate for health and safety. In addition to its network broadcast, the special is available on HBO Now, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and will be available on HBO Max at launch. Sesame Street is also offering a variety of resources for the whole family on their website.

