Shaggy Fans Want Him For Super Bowl Halftime Show After Cheetos Commercial

By Evan Valentine

This year's Super Bowl has given us some truly hilarious and thoughtful advertisements throughout this year's big game, but fans of one particular singer who made an appearance are gathering together to try to get Shaggy as the performer for 2022's major event of the National Football League! The commercial sees Shaggy appearing alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as the two married stars argue about who had been taking the Cheetos, with Kutcher performing Shaggy's hit while the singer adds new lyrics to the song that definitely is considered one of his greats in "Wasn't Me"!

Cheetos shared the advertisement for those that might have missed it using their Official Twitter Account, with fans taking to social media themselves to push for Shaggy to be the premiere singer during next year's Super Bowl Half Time Show:

Do you want Shaggy to perform next year's Super Bowl Half Time Show? What other performers do you want to see get the opportunity to show off their stuff during the next big NFL event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Super Bowl Ads!

The Message Is Clear

Better Than The Weeknd?

Pure Gold

The Commercials Are Killing It

Crossing Their Fingers

Cheetos Nailed It

It's Strong For Sure

Let's Go!

