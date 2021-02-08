Madden Fans Are Freaked Out By Wild 8K Super Bowl Camera Footage

The Super Bowl is rolling, but a ton of fans are shocked at the clarity of CBS’s 8K cameras. A large number of fans on Twitter are comparing the effect to a game of Madden. The channel made a point to upgrade the number of cameras before the biggest game of the year. Tampa Bay and Kansas City might be locked in a struggle, but it feels like a ton of the chatter on social media is about these wicked new cameras. CBS calls these behemoths Venice cameras. With them, they can deliver that wild 4k viewing experience to millions of people at home. There are also 8K cameras down near the field. Quite a strange feeling to see the motion blur and stuff from the video game in real life. Here’s how CBS describes the units:

"Twelve cameras with 4K and 8K capabilities will be scattered throughout the stadium allowing the production team to extract close-up shots in the key moments of the game. The 4K cameras will be controlled robotically from high up in the stadium concourse levels while two Sony 8K cameras will be fixed on robotic gimbals slung to the stadium lower field. While past Super Bowls deployed 8K camera technology high up in the stadium infrastructure, CBS will debut this angle from near-field height for a unique view of the field."

