Shake Shack Launches "Veg Out" Picnic Kits

Summer time is picnic season, but picnics take planning to put together. You have to get all the snacks and dishware and such together, not to mention a picnic basket. But now, Shake Shack has a solution for folks wanting to enjoy picnic season before summer comes to an end. To celebrate the launch of the chain's latest plant-based menu items as well as National Picnic Month, they're offering new "Veg Out" picnic kits at select Shake Shack locations across the U.S. for a limited time.

Announced on Tuesday, the "Veg Out" picnic kits contain everything you need to have a picnic in the park — or anywhere you want to enjoy your picnic. They include two Veggie Shacks made from real, seasonal vegetables and grains, one pint of their Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard made with NotMilk, the sustainable plant-based beverage that tastes, cooks, and blends just like milk from NotCo, two orders of crinkle cut fries, two lemonades, a Dock & Bay picnic blanket, two Supergoop! Play sunscreens, S'well ice cream chiller, a Bluetooth speaker, a frisbee, a deck of playing cards, bamboo dishware and utensils, custom cloth napkins, and all of it packed up in a premium picnic basket.

Fans wanting to "Veg Out" with this picnic basket can go online here starting today, July 25th and reserve a kit for $60. The kit will be available for pickup on Saturday July 29th or Sunday July 30th and are available at select Shake Shakes across the country:

Madison Square Park, New York

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Chicago Athletic Association (CAA), Chicago

Central West End, St. Louis

Dallas, Uptown, Dallas

Brackenridge Park, San Antonio

Edgewater, Denver

Santa Monica, Los Angeles

Cow Hollow, San Francisco

The Wharf, Washington D.C.

For those who aren't near a participating location — or don't manage to snag one of the baskets while supplies last — you can still get in on the celebration. Shake Shack is offering a free classic shake with online or in-app orders of any Veggie Shack burger through July 30th with the code VEGGIETIME.

