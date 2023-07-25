Sonic Introduces New Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites

Sonic is taking things to the spicy side. The restaurant chain introduced their latest menu item, the all-new Buffalo Chicken Dip bites, available now for a limited time. The new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites are a side order option and come in 3, 5, and 7-piece options. They feature juicy chicken, buffalo sauce, and melty cheddar cheese blended together and stuffed, then fried, in a crispy golden-brown wrapper. According to Sonic, they start at $2.99 and are available at participating Sonic locations nationwide for a limited time.

Not too much else is known about this new item, though thus far they are getting rave reviews from customers online. On Reddit, one poster in r/fastfood said that they were "fantastic" and described the bites as having a "crispy, almost wonton-like exterior" and noted that while they are small and definitely a side rather than a main dish offering, they were delicious.

Sonic Isn't the Only Fast Food Place With Menu Updates

Sonic isn't alone in making some menu updates. On Monday, it was announced that Taco Bell will be returning the beloved Beefy Crunch Burrito to menus this summer. According to the brand, the beloved menu item will return after a five year absence, in August, arriving first on Tuesday, August 1st for Taco bell Rewards app users and then on Thursday, August 3rd for everyone else. The Beefy Crunch Burrito will be available a la carte for $2.49 or as part of a combo for $6.49.

Popeyes also announced menu changes on Monday as well. On Monday, they announced that they would be expanding their dessert menu with the introduction of the new OREO Cheesecake, the latest limited-time offering at the chain. The OREO Cheesecake is available now at participating locations and uses crushed OREO cookie as the crust and has a cheesecake topping made up of OREO filling and more OREO cookie bits.

Will you be giving Sonic's Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites a try? Let us know in the comment section!