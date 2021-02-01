Paul Bettany Encourages Teens To Stop Watching WandaVision and Shovel Snow

✖

With WandaVision now streaming on Disney+ and the Marvel series only getting more interesting and its mysteries more complex with its most recent fourth episode "We Interrupt This Program", it's no surprise that people are finding themselves engrossed in the series and looking for clues to what might be next for not only the series but the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly. However, with a big winter storm blanketing much of the U.S. in snow on Monday, Vision actor Paul Bettany thinks that teens who might be using the snow day to binge WandaVision need to make better use of their time -- by shoveling some snow.

On Twitter, Bettany had a "message" for teens, telling them to stop watching the Disney+ series and go take care of clearing sidewalks to spare some "ancients" such as himself the hard work.

Dear teens across the US - it’s a big snowstorm. I just shovelled my sidewalk, then walked the dog, & saw other ancients shovelling their sidewalks- Teens stop watching #WandaVision for 5 mins & shovel some snow u lazy puppies. If you’ve already shovelled ignore my rude message. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) February 1, 2021

"Dear teens across the US - it's a big snowstorm," Bettany wrote. "I just shoveled my sidewalk, then walked the dog, & saw other ancients shoveling their sidewalks- Teens stop watching [WandaVision] for 5 mins & shove some snow [you] lazy puppies. If you've already shoveled ignore my rude message."

Fans had a bit of fun with Bettany in the comments, with many either chiming in that they live somewhere that the snowstorm isn't even an issue while others said that they simply couldn't stop watching WandaVision, especially the most recent episode, which has been a major turning point for the series. The episode takes viewers into the "real" world with much of the episode revealing what's going on outside of the strange, sitcom-like world of Westview, offering Monica Rambeau's perspective as well as revealing that the strange world we've been watching for the previous three episodes is a world of Wanda's creation, complete with its own unique energy signature and the real-life residents of the town "cast" as characters in Wanda's sitcom.

It's a lot to unpack, which would certainly explain why people just can't get enough of not just the "We Interrupt This Program" episode, but the series itself, and for good reason. The upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness directly ties into the series, something Wanda Maximoff actress Elizabeth Olsen herself teased during a reason appearance on Good Morning America.

"There's never much we can talk about in Marvel, but I do think WandaVision is a natural progression into what happens in Doctor Strange 2," Olsen said. "I think [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige is doing a really amazing job intertwining the television format with the films so that we can tell more interesting stories moving forward."

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Friday.