Hugh Jackman Expresses Incredible Gratitude to Essential Workers As He Trudges Through the Snow

As 2020 comes to a close, we're seeing a lot of people reflecting on what was a pretty rough year for most folks. Many people are taking to social media to thank those who have worked the hardest to keep people safe in 2020, especially doctors and nurses. Hugh Jackman, the actor best known for playing Wolverine, has taken to Twitter and Instagram on more than one occasion to express his gratitude towards essential workers. Jackman's latest video shows him trudging through the New York snow as he shares his thanks.

"Something I try to practice, Deb [Furness] too, is at the end of each year really think about all the things we're grateful for in our lives. As 2020 comes to a close, I don’t think any of us would be sorry to see that happening, I just feel incredible gratitude to all the essential workers. Honestly, you guys. Men and women across so many areas are just being true heroes and I, and my whole family, are so blessed and lucky that we've been able to rely on all of you doing your jobs so brilliantly in order to keep us safe. Today's another example. There's people out there driving snow plows, people making the street safe for us. I just want to say thank you, to all of you." You can watch the video below:

To ALL essential workers ... we are enormously grateful! #gratitude pic.twitter.com/xUqb8aH5fa — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 17, 2020

In addition to spreading kindness to those working hardest, Jackman recently took his longstanding feud with Ryan Reynolds to Sam's Club where they're both promoting their respective beverage companies and supporting good causes. Any purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations through December 20th will count as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. If you want to participate without making a purchase, you can also vote online. You can also enter for the chance to win an invite to a virtual party with Reynolds and Jackman. Ultimately, the actor who wins will just earn bragging rights since Sam's Club already pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation after the contest ends. Jackman is currently in the lead with 85,875 votes with Reynolds trailing behind at 71,049.

