Sonic Teams Up With Reba McEntire for New Valentine's Day Meal

Valentine's Day is just around the corner — once we get past the Super Bowl — and now Sonic is teaming up with Reba McEntire for what might be the most unconventional date night offering yet. Sonic recently announced that they have teamed up with the country icon for the new Reba's Sweetheart Meal. The new meal, which features a new Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake paired with a Sonic Cheeseburger and Tots, is available for a limited time starting on February 12th through March 3rd.

"My boyfriend Rex and I have known each other since 1991. After getting reacquainted in 2020 at a dinner, he found out I love tots! That started my nickname, 'Tater Tot.' My little sister, Susie, gave Rex the name 'Sugar Tot.' So now, we're The Tots! Sugar and Tater," McEntire said. "We both love tots, especially at Sonic! They are our absolute favorite. We even spent our most memorable Valentine's Day dinner at Sonic and will do the same this year. We encourage others to make special Valentine's memories at Sonic this year too! Just like Sugar and Tater."

"February is the month to celebrate love, and there's no better way to do that than with the exclusive Reba's Sweetheart Meal and the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake," Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at Sonic Mackenzie Gibson said. "Reba McEntire is a national icon who has regularly shared her love for our craveable menu over the years, and we've partnered with her this month to give guests and exclusive, Reba's date night experience."

Reba McEntire to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024

It was recently confirmed that McEntire will perform the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner", during the 2024 Super Bowl. Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"I prepare by being prepared. I've been singing the national anthem in the shower [and] when we get in the car," McEntire revealed, adding "Knowing that everybody's gonna be singing it with me, that helps. If I know they're singing along and remembering and having fun too, that's easier on me too. But just be prepared when you get out there."

Reba McEntire is Returning to Television With a New Series

It was recently announced that McEntire is returning to television with a new comedy. McEntire previously had a popular, long-running comedy, Reba, on The WB in the 1990s. Now, NBC has given a pilot order an untitled multi-camera comedy series starting McEntire. The series will center around a woman who "inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had." McEntire is taking on the lead role in the series. but no other casting choices have been revealed.

Will you be checking out the Reba's Sweetheart Meal at Sonic? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.