Reba McEntire to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024

We're just days away from Super Bowl LVIII, and viewers are eager to see what the annual sporting event brings in terms of pop culture moments. The Super Bowl has become known for enlisting major musicians to perform at the halftime show and throughout the event — and this year, that will include a country music legend. Reba McEntire is confirmed to be performing the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner", during the 2024 Super Bowl, with Post Malone performing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." In a recent interview with Apple Music, McEntire shed a bit of light on her preparation process.

"I prepare by being prepared. I've been singing the national anthem in the shower [and] when we get in the car," McEntire revealed, adding "Knowing that everybody's gonna be singing it with me, that helps. If I know they're singing along and remembering and having fun too, that's easier on me too. But just be prepared when you get out there."

Who Is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

Last fall, it was announced that Usher will have the honor of being the lead performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The "Yeah!" singer joins a long line of Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, which in recent years includes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a statement when the move was announced. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Will There Be a Reba Revival?

For a generation of fans, McEntire is known for starring in her own The WB / The CW sitcom Reba, and fans have been curious if any sort of reunion or sequel is in the cards. Earlier this year, reports indicated that McEntire is expected to return to television in a brand-new comedy pilot for NBC. The multi-camera comedy series will star and be executive produced by McEntire, and will reportedly center around a woman who inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s," Reba star Steve Howey said of a Reba revival in an interview with ET last year. "And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'"

