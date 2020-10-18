Sour Patch Kids Combats the Cancelled Halloween With New "Reverse Trick-or-Treating" Campaign

✖

The Sour Patch Kids brand is single-handedly trying to save the traditions of Halloween. With many municipalities around the country deciding to shelve traditional Trick-or-Treating nights as the global pandemic continues, Sour Patch Kids as a company is selecting a handful of cities in the United States to reverse course and do a "Reverse Trick-or-Treating" event this year. In a statement released by the brand this week, the company is selecting 12 cities it will make contactless candy deliveries in featuring a special Sour Patch Kids Halloween candy package.

Each package will include Sour Patch Kids Zombies candy and Sour Patch Kids toilet paper so that the masses can cause their mischief TP'ing their own house while quarantined inside. To enter your city into the contest, fans need to visit the Jack-O'-Lantern Mobile post the brand made on its Instagram page and say their city in the comments.

Furthermore, the company has made its own Jack-O'-Lantern Mobile and will take it to one city to deliver candy around an entire city.

“We know so many kids in the U.S. look forward to typical Halloween traditions like dressing up in costumes and collecting a respectable candy stash,” Sour Patch Kids brand manager Danielle Freid said in the release. “We’re hoping to bring the spirit of Halloween to American families with our reverse trick-or-treating experience as a reminder that there are still ways to get creative, have fun and enjoy treats – and tricks – in a safe way this Halloween.”

"While only one lucky city will get the visit from the Kids on the giant jack-o’-lantern, candy lovers in all 12 cities will be able to enter the Reverse Trick-or-Treat Sweepstakes on October 31 for a chance to win a special on-demand delivery of a SOUR PATCH KIDS Halloween package made right to their doorstep in conjunction with Fooji," the company's statement adds. "Candy deliveries will be made within two hours upon receiving winning confirmation. To enter on Halloween day, fans in the 12 cities can either head to Twitter or Instagram. Simply tweet @sourpatchkids #SourThenSweetHalloween #Sweepstakes or head to SOUR PATCH KIDS Instagram to either swipe up on the brand’s Instagram Story or click the link-in-bio to see if you’ve won. Participants must be 18 years or older."