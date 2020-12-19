Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Slams Mike Pence Over Space Force Guardians Reveal

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn slammed Mike Pence over that Space Force Guardians reveal. He joked about possibly suing the Vice President over the reveal of what the agency will call their crewmen. A lot of Guardians of the Galaxy fans took issue with the reveal feeling like the government had borrowed something from a massive geek property for the second time this year. But, the name will probably stick and the director probably just did this all for a great Twitter joke, so we’ve all got egg on our faces. Friday afternoon’s announcement serves as a strange entry in a long 2020 for everyone in the United States. The reveal of the Space Force on social media was one of those moments that ignited the entire platform, so at least it delivered some funny gifs again.

Can we sue this dork? https://t.co/9skZ8aG446 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

"Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come," Pence offered in an announcement. "The Space Force is growing strongly every day, and just in the nick of time. Space is a vacuum, but we're not operating in a vacuum ... space is a war-fighting domain. It's imperative that we invest the resources, the personnel and the technology to defend our nation and defend our values in the outer reaches of space."

The official Space force Twitter account also got in on the action, "The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, "Guardians of the High Frontier."

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

"The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies," the Space Force Twitter thread concludes. "Guardians. #SemperSupra."

