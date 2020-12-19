United States Space Force Announces Members Will Be Called Guardians

✖

Today, the United States Space Force announced members will officially be called Guardians. According to a statement that accompanied the announcement, Guardians was partially chosen due to its long history in space operations. Further, the statement asserts the name connects the country's heritage and culture to the organization's important mission of protecting the people and interest of not just the United States, but its allies. As noted, the announcement comes after a yearlong process that included sorting through hundreds of submissions and countless research.

"Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians."

The announcement continues:

"The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, 'Guardians of the High Frontier.' The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

As you would expect, the name is producing a wide range of reactions, including many making note of Destiny. For those that don't know, in Destiny and Destiny 2, player characters are called Guardians, who defend Earth and humanity from cosmic forces. Pete Parsons, the CEO of Bungie, the makers of Destiny, was shocked by the announcement, as were many that work at the company.

Almost as if it's our Destiny. https://t.co/2KjAJSppPd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 18, 2020

