Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Return Date Reportedly Revealed

August has arrived and while summer isn't quite over just yet, the change in the calendar has people looking towards fall. For many across the U.S., August means that school is starting up for the year and we've already seen fall and Halloween decor arriving in shops as well as all things pumpkin spice beginning to make their way back to store shelves — and it seems that Starbucks' beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte may not be too far behind. A new report suggests that Starbucks will debut its Fall 2023 menu, including the beloved PSL, on August 24th.

According to food blogger Markie Devo, Starbucks' fall menu was supposed to launch on Tuesday, August 29th, but has since been updated to Thursday, August 24th. It's said to run through November 1st. The menu will see the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the popular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crips Oatmilk Macchiato but will also see the addition of the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and new Iced Apple Crips Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. On the snack side of things, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is returning, as is the Owl Cake Pop and they will be joined by the Baked Apple Croissant (at warming stores only). It's important to note that this is all just a report at this time; Starbucks has yet to make an official announcement.

It's also of note that 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The beloved fall beverage was first offered by the chain in the fall of 2003 after the beverage began development in January of that year following the brand's success with winter seasonal drinks. It quickly became a sensation and remains the brand's most popular seasonal beverage and is credited for starting the pumpkin spice trend which has gone on to expand into virtually every imaginable category — food and otherwise — during the fall. In 2015, Starbucks made a change to the original recipe of the drink to remove artificial colors and include real pumpkin.

In Other Pumpkin Spice News

Starbucks isn't the only brand getting ready for Pumpkin Spice Season. Nestle Toll House recently revealed that they are bringing back two fan-favorite cookies as well as introducing a brand-new seasonal treat. The brand recently announced that not only are both Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough returning this year, but they are also launching the new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels just in time for holiday baking.

Returning for the fall is fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The treat is described as a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and premiere White Morsels and is a great way to embrace all things pumpkin spice and kick off the fall season. It's available in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40, though price may vary by retailer.

Also returning is the beloved M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Just in time for trick or treat season — though heavy on the "treat" — the deliciously spooky cookie dough is also returning in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40. As for the new offering, this fall, Toll House is putting a new twist on a classic with Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels. The morsels combine strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor in morsels that are the perfect addition to your baked goods but are just as delicious straight form the bag. They are available in 9 oz packages for a suggested price of $3.79. All three seasonal offerings are set to start rolling out this month.

Are you looking forward to the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte? Let us know in the comment section.