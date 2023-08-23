Fireball is Heating Up the Holidays With Champagne-Inspired Fireball Dragnum

While it may only be August, as summer starts to wane it's time to start looking ahead to cooler months. In the world of food and drink, we're already seeing some of that with all things fall and pumpkin spice rolling out to store shelves and even in other aspects of retail, we're already starting to see Halloween goods appearing as well. But even though fall is right around the corner, the holiday season is creeping up as well and this year, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is getting in on things by burning basic holiday traditions to the ground. The brand just introduced their Fireball Dragnum, a twist on Fireball that's offering up the beloved shot brand in a new, champagne-inspired bottle to add some spice to holiday celebrations.

The new Fireball Dragnum is a big, sleek glass bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, packaged with a cork-inspired topper, classic wire cage, and crinkled foil wrap designed to look like a bottle of bubbly. It contains 1.75L of Fireball. Priced at $24.99, it's set to start rolling out nationwide in mid-August. Additional updates will be announced on the brand's social media.

"We know Fireball turns any boring experience into a memorable one and we had a hypothesis that, if given the choice, fans would reach for a magnum of Fireball – a Dragnum, if you will – over a magnum of the same old, same old to ignite holiday festivities," said Danny Suich in a statement. "But we also wanted to up the fancy factor a bit to help make the season feel extra special. Because an epic celebration deserves something spicier than usual."

Fireball Dragnum is the Latest Special Release by Fireball This Year

Earlier this year, Fireball Whisky had another special release for fans, this one centered around Father's Day. In June, they launched Fireball Dragon Reserve, the first-ever, barrel-aged Fireball. Pre the brand, Fireball Dragon Reserve has been "resting in dragon-charred barrels (aka, American oak premium whiskey barrels)" for months in preparation. The product is described as tasting like Fireball's iconic Cinnamon Whisky, but has a subtle, smoky, oaky undertone thanks to the barrel-aging. It's a twist that is designed to "impress the most (or least) discerning spirits lover."

"With Dragon Reserve, we asked ourselves: what does dad love, and how can we make that even better?" said Danny Suich, head dragon tamer and global brand director for Fireball. "We know whiskey drinkers are always looking for the hottest, most exclusive new offering, but most of those products are way too expensive. That's why we created Dragon Reserve… because the best gifts don't have to break the bank, but they should break convention and bring the heat!"

In Other Food News

In other recent food news, Dunkin' revealed their slate of seasonal and pumpkin-inspired treats, including the return of their iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. The Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are also back this year. Eggo also announced the launch of Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream in time for National Waffle Day, a liqueur inspired by classic brunch flavors that seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter with a hint of smoky bacon.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

Arby's also announced the return of one of their most popular items on Monday as well with the return of boneless chicken wings in two of their iconic flavors. Both Buffalo and Hot Honey BBQ sauces will be available to toss the boneless wings in, and should be available at your closest location soon, if not already.