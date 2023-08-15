Starbucks Announces Three New Drinks Ahead of Fall Menu

With August being well underway, coffee fans are eagerly awaiting official news of when Starbucks will launch their fall menu — and bring back the fan favorite, iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte — but on Monday, the coffee chain had other news for fans to get excited about. On Monday, Starbucks announced the launch of three new drinks as part of their Summer Remix Menu, offering up three new "twists" on popular beverages. Available starting today, customers can get Chocolate Cream Cold Brew With Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup, Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam, and Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade.

All three drinks are new spins on classic menu items and are available only for a limited time — likely at least until the fall menu officially arrives. That said, Starbucks also noted that customers are always able to customize their drinks so arguably these remixes could be made at any time. You can check out their official descriptions below.

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup: Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with decadent caramel sauce in a caramel-lined cup for a sweet summer treat yourself moment.

Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam: A dreamy Iced Chai Tea Latte topped with Matcha Cream Cold Foam for the best of both worlds.

Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade: Starbucks Iced Black Tea Lemonade is blended with ice to create a cooler than cool, and even more refreshing treat that will bring all the summer vibes.

Starbucks is Reportedly Launching Their Fall Menu August 24th

As for Starbucks' fall menu, we may be finding out about that sooner rather than later. According to food blogger Markie Devo, Starbucks' fall menu was supposed to launch on Tuesday, August 29th, but has since been updated to Thursday, August 24th. It's said to run through November 1st. The menu will see the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the popular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crips Oatmilk Macchiato but will also see the addition of the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and new Iced Apple Crips Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. On the snack side of things, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is returning, as is the Owl Cake Pop and they will be joined by the Baked Apple Croissant (at warming stores only). It's important to note that this is all just a report at this time; Starbucks has yet to make an official announcement.

7-Eleven is Also Getting in on the Pumpkin Spice Game

Recently, The convenience store chain launched their seasonal fall coffee flavors on August 1st, including their Pumpkin Spice Latte, and more fall treats are on the way.

According to Chewboom, available now at 7-Eleven, fans can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Coffee, and Pumpkin Syrup. As for more fall-oriented items, beginning on August 30th, the Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donut will be joining the lineup, as well as other apple-flavored items, like the Apple Sack Pie and Apple Danish.

Are you excited about Starbucks' Summer Remix Menu? Let us know in the comment section.