Starbucks Introduces Winter 2024 Menu

With the holiday season having come to an end, it's time to let go of the holiday drink and treat favorites for another year and welcome in winter. On Wednesday, Starbucks unveiled their new winter menu, featuring returning fan favorites as well as a brand-new drink and food options — as well as an update to the chain's personal cup ordering procedures.

Joining the winter menu in terms of drinks is the new Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. According to the brand, it's made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, which is sweetened with hazelnut syrup, and then shaken to perfection and topped with smooth, creamy oatmilk.

"Hazelnut is a classic coffeehouse flavor – its smooth, nutty taste is perfectly complemented by the candied apple and bittersweet chocolate notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso. The oatmilk adds a creamy and luscious texture to round out the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso," said Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri.

Returning for winter 2024 is the fan favorite Pistachio Latte as well as the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. The latte features flavors of sweet pistachio and brown-buttery topping paired with espresso and steamed milk. It's available hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino. The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks' Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with smooth, nutty pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown butter sprinkles.

In terms of food, joining the lineup are the Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes and the new Vanilla Bean Custard Danish. Additionally, the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich joins the permanent menu.

"When creating the Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes, we wanted to provide customers with a high-protein vegetarian option for their morning," said Freshta Khosravi, a member of Starbucks food development team. "We were inspired by the familiar breakfast casserole, and the savory combination of diced potatoes, cheese, spinach, chives and eggs offers 12g of protein at only 210 calories for a comforting breakfast on-the-go."

As for the bring your own cup update, starting January 3rd, customers can use their own clean, personal cup for every visit. Customers in the U.S. and Canada who use a clean personal cup will a ten-cent discount on their beverage and in the U.S., they will also receive 25 bonus stars. Here are the rules:

• In café, customers tell the barista when they order that they brought their own personal cup. Customers choosing to sit and stay in café can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup at most stores.

• In drive-thru, while ordering, customers order their beverage as usual, and let the barista know they brought their own cup. At the pickup window, baristas will collect customers' personal cup without the lid using a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety. The beverage will be returned the same way.

• When customers order via the Starbucks app, first they will hit the "Customization" button and then select "Personal Cup" in the customization menu and continue ordering as normal. When they get to the store, customers connect with their barista at the pickup area, and hand over their clean personal cup without the lid. The barista will serve the beverage, add any finishing touches and pass it back in a contactless vessel.

Starbucks' new winter 2024 menu is available now.