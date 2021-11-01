Steve Buscemi Wins Halloween as the Internet Reacts to His Epic 30 Rock “Fellow Kids” Costume

On Sunday, actor Steve Buscemi did as many people do on Halloween and handed out candy to kids and kids at heart in a New York City neighborhood, but he did it with a hilarious twist. Buscemi dressed for the holiday festivities as his meme-worthy 30 Rock appearance from the 2012 episode “The Tuxedo Begins”. The appearance saw Buscemi dresses in a red baseball cap, red hoodie, and t-shirt that reads “Music Band” and is defined by the line “How do you do, fellow kids?” but now, it’s Buscemi’s very meta Halloween take on that appearance has fans lighting up the internet declaring him to have “won” the holiday.



On Twitter, Buscemi became a trending topic on Sunday night as fans took to the platform to weigh in on the actor’s clever costume and the consensus was that everyone else just needs to give up. Buscemi dressing as himself, in a matter of speaking, wins the day, with many people declaring the actor to be an inspiration as well as a precious entity that must now be protected. Of course, people also got a kick out of his recreation of the moment. In “The Tuxedo Begins”, Buscemi’s character is a private investigator who is tasked with going undercover at a high school, leading to the now-infamous line of dialogue. The line has evolved in a meme used to represent people trying to fit in with or pander to youth culture and remains a popular meme to this day.



Want to see how fans are reacting to Buscemi’s “Fellow Kids” Halloween costume? Read on for a sampling of our favorite reactions and be sure to sound off with your own in the comment section.

