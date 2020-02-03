Super Bowl 2020 Viewers Are Loving Demi Lovato’s National Anthem

Demi Lovato made her big return to performing at the Grammys, debuting a powerful and emotional song titled Anyone on the annual event. She followed that celebrated performance (which garnered her a standing ovation) with an appearance at Super Bowl LIV, where she performed the National Anthem. Lovato was clad in all-white as she delivered a phenomenal performance to kick off the big game, and social media has reacted with rave reviews of her performance. We’ve collected some of our favorites on the following slides, but first why not start a bit closer to home.

That’s right, we’re starting with my reaction, which you can find below, and I’m glad to say that it seems much of the Twitterverse agrees with me on Demi’s knockout performance.

Lovato delivered a rendition of the song that fans both in the stadium and online absolutely loved, and it’s amazing to see Demi knock it out of the park with two back to back performances.

We can’t wait to see what’s next, and you can find some of the best reactions to Demi’s National Anthem starting on the next slide!

Rocked It

If you had any doubts about how powerful Demi’s voice is, those have probably been silenced.

Demi Lovato ROCKED the national anthem. What a voice #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bK82U5w7Ey — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 2, 2020

Slayed

Fans are over the moon about the performance, and yeah, she pretty much slayed it.

DEMI LOVATO JUST SLAYED THAT NATIONAL ANTHEM WOWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!!!! SOOOO PROUD MAMA!!!! AHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/prA5oUJqzU — LatinLovatic (@latin_lovatic) February 2, 2020

Brought The House Down

While it sounded great on television, it sounded just as powerful in the stadium.

No idea how it’s sounded on tv, but here in the stadium Demi Lovato just brought the house down with the national anthem. #SuperBowl #chills — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 2, 2020

Daymmmmmm

Sometimes you just have to react with a “daymmmmmm’!

Blown Away

While fans were blown away by Demi’s performance, it wasn’t just fans, as MTV had nothing but positive things to say as well.

Yearly Tradition

The performance had some fans calling for Demi to take on the National Anthem as a yearly tradition.

Let Demi Lovato sing every national anthem — Mello (@mello) February 2, 2020

CRUSHED IT

When we say she crushed it, we aren’t kidding!

Demi Lovato just CRUSHED the national anthem at the #SuperBowl .



C R U S H E D.



So good. — Lucas Wiseman (@Lucas_Wiseman) February 2, 2020

True Heroine

Demi’s had a long journey back to the stage, and this is definitely an amazing way to cap it all off.

Demi Lovato had so much trouble in her personal life and now she’s singing the National Anthem in the Super Bowl.



True heroine. — Barry McCockiner (SEE PINNED TWEET) (@MegaTroopLover) February 2, 2020

Best Version

Some fans think Demi’s version might just be the best version ever.

Demi Lovato … Wow 👏👏👏👏👏

Sang that perfectly !! That was highkey the best version of the national anthem I’ve heard at a game ! #SuperBowl — Zen (@Chris_Tatarian) February 2, 2020

This Is How You Do It

If you want a perfect blueprint for a great National Anthem, look no further.

THIS is how you do the National Anthem. Demi Lovato killed it 👏🏼 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gTQgdEPUp0 — ✷ (@thedopelectric) February 2, 2020

