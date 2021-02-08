Super Bowl 2021: MTN DEW To Give Away $1 Million in John Cena-Starring Ad

Super Bowl LV is officially upon us, and viewers have been looking forward to a wide array of staples and traditions tied to the annual event. Among those are the buzzworthy Super Bowl commercials, which see companies going above and beyond to try to capture the public’s attention — and it looks like Mtn Dew is already succeeding on that front. During the second quarter of the game, the beverage brand debuted a thirty-second in-game advertisement that will provide one lucky fan with the opportunity to win $1 million, if they count the correct number of bottles that are in the advertisement.

The commercial, which stars wrestler and The Suicide Squad star John Cena, will showcase both Mtn Dew Major Melon and Mtn Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar, the brand’s first permanent flavor in more than a decade. Airing during the first half of the big game, the commercial will feature a large number of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles — possibly even millions. The first person who correctly counts and tweets the correct number of bottles in the advertisement could win $1 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This year, we’re bringing our newest flavor, Major Melon, to the Super Bowl and we’re pushing creative boundaries in a way that puts fans at the core of the concept,” Nicole Portwood, vice president, marketing, Mtn Dew, said in a statement. “We’re excited about our partnership with the one-and-only John Cena to show the world how Mtn Dew Major Melon takes flavor to the extreme.”

“I’ve been a DEW drinker for many years, so I was beyond excited to get the call to be a part of the Mtn Dew Major Melon Super Bowl commercial,” Cena added. “Commercials play an important role during the big game and I have a feeling fans are going to go nuts for this one. The Mtn Dew Major Melon commercial is truly a life changing opportunity for one lucky fan.”

Are you excited to check out Mtn Dew’s Super Bowl advertisement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Super Bowl LV will air on Sunday, February 7th at 6:30/5:30 CT on CBS. If you want to watch it for free, you can do so here.