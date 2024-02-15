Taco Bell Unveils New Cheesy Chicken Crispanada
Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is set for release beginning Thursday, February 15th.
Taco Bell's first big release of 2024 is here. Wednesday, Taco Bell execs officially unveiled the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain's take on a chicken empanada. First revealed at Taco Bell's Live Mas event earlier this year, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is exactly what it sounds like—cheese and shredded chicken packed into a crispy fried empanada.
"Taco Bell's commitment to push the boundaries of food creativity and innovation is grounded in its fusion-first ethos, creating a synergy where beloved flavors and forms come together to produce something entirely new," Taco Bell says of the new offering. "The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is a testament to Taco Bell's collaborative creativity, featuring up-leveled ingredients, unique new formats and unexpected flavors that modernize the menu while celebrating the Mexican-inspired roots that have long been at the heart of Taco Bell."
The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada will be available for a limited-time only beginning Thursday, February 15th. It's available a la carte for $3.49, though pricing may change dependent on location. The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is also the first in a handful of major releases for the chain this year. More information on future Taco Bell releases can be found below:
- Crispy Chicken Nuggets: That's right! Taco Bell is bringing yet another chicken innovation in Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which consists of all-white meat chicken marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk before being breaded in a tortilla coating and fried to crispy glory. Fans can choose from two new delectable sauce options: signature Bell sauce, crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, onion, and garlic, or the hot and sweet Jalapeño Honey Mustard, featuring sweet honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.
- Cheesy Street Chalupas: The Cheesy Street Chalupas feature a cheesy flatbread with a small tortilla that is stuffed generously with a mouthwatering blend of mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses and fried together then filled with a choice of slow-roasted chicken or savory grilled, marinated steak, a flavorful sauce, and topped with a layer of diced onions and cilantro. Each order will come with two Cheesy Street Chalupas.
- MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato: Taco Bell fans asked, and now the brand is delivering! First tested in 2023, the delectable gelato will be making its nationwide debut, giving fans more ways to celebrate the Baja Blast 20th year anniversary. The creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic BAJA BLAST Tropical Lime flavor and is a perfect complementary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.
- Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco: Building on the success of last year›s Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, Taco Bell is introducing a new version that adds inspiration from enchiladas via the Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, featuring slow roasted chicken and a layered enchilada dipping sauce.
- Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights: Taco Bell is bringing more flavors to the iconic Cinnabon Delights with a new Dulce de Leche flavor.