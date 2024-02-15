Taco Bell Unveils New Cheesy Chicken Crispanada

Taco Bell's first big release of 2024 is here. Wednesday, Taco Bell execs officially unveiled the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain's take on a chicken empanada. First revealed at Taco Bell's Live Mas event earlier this year, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is exactly what it sounds like—cheese and shredded chicken packed into a crispy fried empanada.

"Taco Bell's commitment to push the boundaries of food creativity and innovation is grounded in its fusion-first ethos, creating a synergy where beloved flavors and forms come together to produce something entirely new," Taco Bell says of the new offering. "The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is a testament to Taco Bell's collaborative creativity, featuring up-leveled ingredients, unique new formats and unexpected flavors that modernize the menu while celebrating the Mexican-inspired roots that have long been at the heart of Taco Bell."

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada will be available for a limited-time only beginning Thursday, February 15th. It's available a la carte for $3.49, though pricing may change dependent on location. The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is also the first in a handful of major releases for the chain this year. More information on future Taco Bell releases can be found below: