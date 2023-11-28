Taco Bell's Coin Drop Returns

Taco Bell's Coin Drop game is coming back in a big way. Tuesday, the taco chain announced the virtual return of its countertop fundraising effort, allowing people to play the game through the Taco Bell mobile app. The return of the game was announced in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, with Taco Bell encouraging its customers to give to the Taco Bell Foundation and the Live Mas Scholarship fund. The restaurant did a similar promotion in July, which raised over $200,000 for the charities.

This time around, the promotion lasts from Tuesday, November 28th to Monday, December 11th. Each time somebody rounds up their order total in the app, they'll be given a digital "coin" to use in the game. The game will then give players the chance to win free cinnamon twists, a free taco, or a free bean burrito.

"We've seen so much success in meeting our fans where they are – from launching the Taco Lover's Pass to the in-app voting experience and we're excited to introduce this digital iteration of Coin Drop. This game offers fans a new way to win and give back, all at their fingertips with the Taco Bell app," Taco Bell chief digital officer Dane Mathews offered in a press release earlier this year. "Many of our fans have fond memories of playing the original Coin Drop at their local Taco Bell – so it only made sense that we bring the game back for our Rewards members to transport customers back in time and give them another shot at winning."

"At the Taco Bell Foundation, our mission is to break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders, but it's important to us that we have fun while doing it – and that's what Coin Drop is all about," added Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. "Coin Drop is truly a win-win for everyone involved, customers can win fun prizes while knowing they are giving back to a great cause."

Those who play the game through midnight on November 28th will get a free Build Your Own Cravings box as an earlybird "special."