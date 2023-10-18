Taco Bell's Giving Away Its New Tacos for Free

Between now and the end of the month, you can get a free Toasted Breakfast Taco every Taco Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Taco Bell unveiled its new Toasted Breakfast Tacos, featuring breakfast meat and eggs in a crispy fried taco shell. Now, the chain is offering the new items for free through the end of the month. In celebration of Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is giving out a free Toasted Breakfast Taco to anyone who wants one, provided those interested order their food through the Taco Bell mobile app.

The deal is only valid on the remaining Tuesdays of the month, meaning you can snag a free Toasted Breakfast Taco on October 17th, October 24th, and October 31st. It's also part of the chain's promotional period following the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.

"People like tacos on Tuesdays. They just do," Taco Bell's initial filing to the United States Patent and Trademark Office read. "It's even fun to say: 'Taco Tuesday.' Tacos have the unique ability to bring people together and bring joy to their lives on an otherwise mediocre day of the week. But since 1989, entities associated with Registrant have owned a federal trademark for 'Taco Tuesday.' Not cool."

The trademark was previously owned by the regional taco chain Taco John's.

"I am grateful for all parties involved, I believe Taco John's did the right thing, and I deeply respect that, Taco Tuesday belongs to everyone. Now restaurants around the United States can freely celebrate Taco Tuesday without fear of retribution," TacoTuesday.com owner Pam Waitt said in a statement after Taco John's release was made public earlier this year. "Restaurants depend on Taco Tuesdays to help their bottom line and millions of people love celebrating it. When something becomes as popular as Taco Tuesday, it cultivates a sense of familiarity and happiness among taco fans."

Outside of the free promotion, the Toasted Breakfast Taco is a limited-time item.