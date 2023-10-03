Taco Bell's Taco Subscription Service Returns, New Breakfast Tacos Released

The Taco Lover's pass is returning to Taco Bell. Tuesday, the beloved taco joint announced the return of its taco subscription service, one that gives taco fiends access to a daily taco after they pay a monthly subscription fee. The service costs $10 per month, and allows people to get one taco a day for the next 30 days. Subscribers are able to choose their choice from the chain's numerous tacos.

"Fans can stick to a personal favorite or expand their taste horizons by selecting any of following options: Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco, Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos, Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme and the all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos (choice of potato, bacon or sausage)," the chain says in a release

The Toasted Breakfast Tacos are new additions to the Taco Bell menu, featuring either bacon, sausage, or potatoes plus eggs and cheese all grilled into a tortilla, resulting in an item somewhere between a quesadilla and Crunchwrap Supreme. The Toasted Breakfast Tacos will be available for a limited time beginning October 12.

"The return of Taco Lover's Pass exemplifies Taco Bell's innovative spirit and creativity, leveraging digital experiences to deliver unrivaled value in modern ways," adds Dane Mathews, Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer. "We're embracing our fan's passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences."

The Taco Lover's Pass was first introduced last January and quickly became a viral sensation.

"There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value," then-Taco Bell chief digital officer Zipporah Allen said at the time. "Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."

Again, both the Taco Lover's Pass and Toasted Breakfast Tacos are limited-time items.