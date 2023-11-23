Taco Bell's Testing Breakfast Tots

Taco Bell may have another potato side complementing its signature Nacho Fries. The chain is currently testing Breakfast Tots in the Midwest, a potential stepping stone into an expansion of the chain's breakfast menu. The item uses crispy fried potato tots as its base and is topped with eggs, cheese, creamy jalapeno sauce, and the chain's three-cheese blend. On top of that, purchasers can choose to have sausage or bacon included in the dish as well.

According to the initial report from ChewBoom, the Breakfast Tots are currently only being tested at Taco Bell locations in and around Chicago. The going price for either the sausage or bacon version is $3.49 and you can upgrade to steak for $4.49. A lunch and dinner option is also available in the form of Nacho Tots, the tots with a side of cheese sauce to dip in.

News of Breakfast Tots comes right after the chain announced the annual return of Nacho Fries. This time around, the chain is even selling a Nacho Fries subscription pass, similar to the taco pass the chain has previously offered.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of convenience and innovation for our biggest fans, our loyalty members. The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass is just one example of how we're leveraging digital technology to enhance their experience," Dane Mathews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell shares his excitement. "Our dedication to our fans and an innovative customer experience continues to be a driving force behind our efforts to leverage digital innovation in transformational ways."

Have you managed to get your hands on the new Taco Bell Breakfast Tots? If so, let us know your thoughts of the item in the comments section below!