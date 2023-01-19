Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Item

Taco Bell is betting big on nostalgia. Thursday, the chain announced the return of another fan-favorite item to its menus across the country. In the coming weeks, Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings will be returning to the taco joint for a limited time. Last seen in January 2022, the wings quickly became a hit with Taco Bell fiends given how close they were released to the NFL's Super Bowl.

This time around, the Crispy Chicken Wings will be available in two ways: either a la carte or as a part of the Ultimate GameDay Box. In the GameDay Box, Taco Bell is including one Mexican Pizza, four Crunchy Tacos, and an order of eight Crispy Chicken Wings. The box costs $22 dependent on location, while an order of wings a la carte runs $6.99

To coincide with the launch, Taco Bell's also running a deal through its app in which those who order for a mobile delivery will get a free Mexican Pizza with any order over $15. That deal runs through February 1st.

What other items is Taco Bell bringing back?

The brand has been busy restocking its menu with all kinds of fan-favorites. Last year, the chain opted to bring the Mexican Pizza back after an extended hiatus. Not only that, but the chain let fans decide which item to bring back between the Double Decker Taco or Enchirito. Spoiler alert: the Enchirito won.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer, offered in a press release at the time. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."