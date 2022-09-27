Taco Bell to Let Fans Choose Which Item to Bring Back

Taco Bell is going to bring back another one of its favorite items, and it's all up to the fans of the restaurant to determine which one. Tuesday, the taco joint announced a new campaign asking fans one simple question: Would you rather prefer the Doubler Decker Taco or the Enchirito make a comeback?

According to the chain, both of the items are the most-requested menu departures in recent years, and the winner will be brought back on a limited basis next month. Voting is now open in the Taco Bell Rewards app and will run until October 6th with the winner being announced the next day.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer, offered in a press release "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."

The Double Decker Taco was first introduced to the chain in 1995, serving as a limited-time offering before becoming a permanent mainstay in 2006. The hybrid soft and hard shell taco remained on the menu until 2019 when it was removed because of a menu restructuring.

The Enchirito, on the other hand, was a staple at the chain for over 40 years, first finding itself on Taco Bell menus in 1970. Similar to the taco joint's burrito, the Enchirito also included onions and enchilada sauce and melted cheese.

The chain has been busy bringing back fan-favorites, with the Mexican Pizza receiving a permanent revival earlier this month.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release announcing the return of thge item. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."