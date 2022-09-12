Taco Bell: How to Get the New Mexican Pizza Before Everyone Else

Taco Bell is bringing its Mexican Pizza back this week, even giving a select few the chance to get the beloved fast-food item a few days before the general public . Despite the pizza returning for all on September 15th, those signed up for the Taco Bells Rewards app will be able to get it beginning Tuesday, September 13th. Best yet, people can still sign up for the app until Tuesday to be eligible to get the pizza early.

The Mexican Pizza was first introduced by the chain in 1985, becoming a mainstay on Taco Bell menus nationwide until 2020. At the height of pandemic, the item found itself a victim of a reorganization that found many longtime favorites scrapped from the menu. One massive fan movement later and Taco Bell brought the Mexican Pizza back earlier this year.

Due to the demand, Taco Bell suppliers sold out of the ingredients needed for the items seven times faster than expected, sending the item on another hiatus until this week.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release announcing the return of thge item. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households," petitioner Krish Jagirdar added in the release. "That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It's one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant."