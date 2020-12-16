Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Returning for the Holidays

✖

Taco Bell is doing what it can to end the year on a high note. After a massive menu reduction earlier this year, the Bell has decided to bring back Nacho Fries for a limited time in the coming weeks. Beginning December 24th, the crispy fried potatoes will be back and available nationwide as supplies last. Though the first release of the fries featured additions with meat and additional toppings, this time around will feature just the Nacho Fries.

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously,” Taco Bell brand head Nikki Lawson said. “The magic of the Nacho Fries franchise extends beyond the menu item itself and is brought to life with our next saga of the Nacho Fries movie franchise that we hope brings some seasonal (and seasoned) joy to fans like only we can.”

Nacho Fries aren't the only thing being added on Christmas Eve either, as the fast food joint is also adding a $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, a new Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack, and a Bacon Club Chalupa. Nacho fries will be available by themselves for $1.39 or as part of a $5 box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Cruncy taco, and a medium drink. Pricing may change from location to location.

Taco Bell is also planning a hefty marketing campaign surrounding the re-release of the fries, featuring Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Stranger Things' Joe Keery.

When Nacho Fries and other potato-based items were removed from the menu this fall, Taco Bell executives said the move was in response to the changing business in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” Taco Bell President Mike Grams said in a statement at the time. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”