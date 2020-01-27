Taco Bell Introduces Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

After a successful test last summer, Taco Bell is bringing back nacho fries to more locations across the country. Beginning January 30th, Nacho Fries — the company’s proprietary take on french fries — will return to participating locations for $1.39. On top of that, spicy fry fiends can get the chain’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, an all-new offering

Using the Nacho Fries as a base, the upgraded option then includes shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream before Taco Bell’s first-ever buffalo sauce is drizzled on top. The Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries will be available both regularly — on a plate — or wrapped in a burrito; both options will cost $2.99.

You’ll also be able to add the regular nacho fries to a box including a Beefy 6-Layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink for just $5.49. When the taco joint had the items in stores last year, they were Steak Rattlesnake and Reaper Ranch varieties.

As with most promotional items, the buffalo chicken nacho fries will be available for a limited time only, so be sure to get them while supplies last. It’s unclear just how long that limited time will be and pricing may vary by location.

In the same statement announcing the return of nacho fries, Taco Bell also announced it plans to continue its “Live Mas Productions’” Nacho Fries saga, the high-quality cinematic trailers spoofing the teasers for Hollywood’s bigger blockbusters. The fifth entry in the marketing campaign is titled “Supply and Demand,” and is set to look at the lengths two characters will go after nacho fries are removed off the menu.

