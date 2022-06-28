Taco Bell Testing Gigantic Cheez-it Tostada, 16 Times Size of Normal Cracker

Taco Bell has included other brands on its menu for years between the release of MTN DEW Baja Blast, an exclusive soda to the chain, and the Doritos Locos Taco. Now, the national chain is testing another potential brand collaboration. Tuesday, Taco Bell unveiled the Big Cheez-It Tostada, a giant cheese cracker upwards of 16-times the size of the crackers available to the public.

The tostada is being used in two different products: the Big Cheez-It Tosada, which includes the cracker on bottom before being topped with ground beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. The tostada is also available in the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which sees the iconic handheld item's regular tostada replaced with a snack cracker.

As of now, the products are only being offered at a single location. Between now and Monday, July 4th, both items can be tested at the Taco Bell located at 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine, California. The Tostada is being priced at $2.49 while the Cheez-It Crunchwrap is available for $4.29.

For those hoping to get their hands on the Crunchwrap, it must be ordered through either the Taco Bell website or the Taco Bell mobile app.

"There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all," Taco Bell chief innovation officer Liz Matthews offered in a new press release. "We're thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way."

A spokesperson for the company confirmed with Food & Wine it's still unclear if the test will result in a national release, adding "As with any test item, there's no guarantee it will be available nationwide, but when it comes to Taco Bell innovation, we never say never."