You Can Now Take the Wienermobile to Prom

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has delighted fans for decades and, in recent years, has taken the joy into new territory. In 2019 the beloved vehicle did a stint as an Airbnb with fans able to rent it out as a promotion for National Hot Dog Day. Then, last year, the Wienermobile surprised Lyft XL riders in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta with rides of a lietime. But now the Wienermobile is getting dressed up for the prom. That's right, as proms return in full force, students nationwide can enter for a chance to ditch the limo and instead ride in the Wienermobile with three friends for the prom.

Starting April 26th, Oscar Mayer — a brand known for bringing levity and fun to the everyday — is answering the hundreds of requests from fans who want the Wienermobile to drive them to prom each year. To enter, students (age 17+) need to create an original video and post it to TikTok or Instagram with the hashtag #OscarTakeMeToProm. The entry videos should feature why they should be chosen for the Wienermobile to drive them to the prom and when their prom is taking place and in what city and state. Video entries should be no longer than 60 seconds and private accoutns will want to make sure they adjust their account settings so that their entries can be seen. All entries must be submitted by Tuesday, May 3rd at noon Central Time. You can read more rules here.

Now, for the winners, this is more than just a sweet ride to prom. The winner and guests will also get to take a classic "prom pose" picture in front of the Wienermobile and will also be spotlighted on the brand's social media channels.

