Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME Energy Recalled in Canada

After feuding on social media and bringing their beef to a boxing ring in the late 2010s, Logan Paul and KSI buried the hatchet and became business partners. The two social media superstars launched PRIME together in 2022, a sports drink similar to Gatorade and Vitamin Water. Officially known as PRIME Hydration, this beverage exploded on social media, leading Paul and KSI to land brand deals with NASCAR, UFC, and most recently FC Barcelona. The success of PRIME Hydration made way for Paul and KSI to drop PRIME Energy earlier this year, an energy drink version of the product that contains 200mg of caffeine.

PRIME Energy's caffeine level likens it closer to a pre-workout rather than a standard caffeinated beverage. By comparison, most cups of coffee come in at around 95mg while Red Bull is known for 111mg in a 12 fluid ounce can.

As a result of the high caffeine level, Canada has recalled PRIME Energy from its stores. Health Canada announced the decision on Wednesday. Country officials' recommended caffeine limit is 180mg per serving.

"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said. "Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."

This recall comes days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for an investigation into PRIME Energy.

"Buyer and parents beware, because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets," Schumer said earlier this week. "This is an eye-popping level of caffeine for a young kid's body."

Paul responded to the backlash in a TikTok video earlier this week, explaining the difference between PRIME Hydration, PRIME Energy and regular water. Despite PRIME Hydration being bottled and PRIME Energy being canned, as well as both beverages labelling their contents on their respective containers, government officials allege that PRIME as a whole is marketed towards children and some may be purchasing the energy drink version without realizing how much caffeine they are consuming.

This controversy comes during a busy summer for Paul, as he recently returned to WWE. He is expected to take on Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam next month. Paul regularly makes his WWE entrances with a bottle of PRIME in hand.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this story.