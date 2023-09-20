Kraft Singles Recalled Because People Keep Eating the Plastic

The maker of Kraft Singles has issued a voluntary recall of the American cheese because of potential choking hazards involved with one particular batch of the product. Tuesday, Kraft Heinz announced a packaging defect has affected 83,000 cases of individually wrapped cheese slices, making it so some of the plastic may break off and remain on the slice after unwrapping leading to a potential choking hazard.

"The voluntary recall comes as a precaution after a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed. If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," Kraft officials said in a statement.

Products affected by the recall are 16-ounce packages of individually wrapped Kraft Singles products with a UPC code of 0 2100061526 1. The products being recalled will also have a "Best When Used By" date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24.

If you have one of the affect products, Kraft says you can contact them during regular business hours at 1-800-280-8252 to organize a return or exchange. That number will also confirm whether or not your items are part of the recalls.

The wrapping defect is also found on three-pound bulk packs of individually wrapped slices bearing a UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

"Only Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices with the case/package information below are affected. No other varieties or sizes are included in the recall," the statement added. The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported."

The company says the machines causing the defecting wrapping have been fixed and other machines involved in the packaging process have been inspected to avoid any further recalls.