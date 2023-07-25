Congressional Senate Testimony About "Off-World Technology" Could Happen Soon

The House Oversight Committee is just hours away from hosting a hearing on UFOs and according to one former Defense official, it could include some of the most explosive testimony we've heard on Capitol Hill regarding the matter. According to Chris Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, it's possible one of the three witnesses testifying to the House subcommittee could speak to government-recovered "off-world" technology.

"I've been told that we have recovered technology that did not originate on this Earth, by officials in the Department of Defense and by former intelligence officials," Mellon said in a new chat with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on Monday night.

The former intelligence official added, "The objective here, I think, and the opportunity, is for the American people to come to better understand why it is that so many in Congress actually take seriously the idea that there are UFOs, UAP [unidentified aerial phenomena] that are violating US airspace and the associated rumor, allegation, that we may have in our possession off-world technology recovered from someone else's space program."

Wednesday's hearing is being hosted by the House Oversight's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. Leading the charge for the subcommittee is Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who's working with Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) on the topic.

"This is ridiculous folks. Either they do exist or they don't exist. They keep telling us they don't exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get a hold of the information to prove that they do exist," Burchett said during a press conference last Thursday announcing the hearing. "And we're gonna get to the bottom of that dadgummit. Whatever the truth may be. We're done with the coverup."

"If the answer is that there are no unidentified aerial phenomena, then say that, but that's not what the answers are. The answers are, 'We can't tell you." And so, that leads to speculation," Moskowitz added. "And so this is something that has undoubtedly captured the public's attention in multiple administrations."

Testifying Wednesday morning are former intelligence official David Grusch and former Navy Pilots Ryan Graves and David Gravor. Grusch came forward earlier this summer with a startling new claim, suggesting the United States government is in active possession of "non-human" technology while Graves and Gravor are former pilots who claim to have countered UFOs or UAP—unidentified aerial phenomena.