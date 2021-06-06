Pentagon Spokesperson Addresses Reports DoD Has Alien Bodies and Crafts

✖

The topics of UFOs and alien have been at the forefront of the news cycle as Congress awaits a report about UAP — the government's term for unidentified aerial phenomena — from the American intelligence community. With many talking about it, members of the press corps stationed at the Pentagon have been pressing government officials on what the report might contain. In one example this week, a reporter for Task & Purpose pressed a spokesperson for the Pentagon on whether or not the United States Department of Defense was in possession of alien bodies and crafts.

"The UAP Task Force is really designed to take a look at these unexplained aerial phenomena and try to help us get a better understanding of them," John F. Kirby, the DoD's primary spokesperson said in a routine press conference this week. "Again, I'm not going to get ahead of the report that the DNI will submit that we are helping, obviously, and providing input to and I'll just leave it at that, Jeff."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEREMY KENYON LOCKYER CORBELL (@jeremycorbell)

Kirby's response came after Task & Purpose's Jeff Schogol made note that he "was talking to a gentleman" that contended the Department of Defense had alien bodies and craft. Schogol then point-blank asked Kirby if the DoD did, in fact, have possession of these items and if so, the location they're being held at.

Around the same time Kirby brushed the question off, the New York Times published a piece suggesting its sources have been briefed on the report, and in it, intelligence officials will reveal they've obtained no evidence the UFOs are extraterrestrial in origin. That said, the same exact piece also explains intelligence officials are unaware of the true nature of some UAP sightings, other than the fact they're not aircraft built by the United States of America, even at a covert level.

Earlier this year, Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, expressed concern about the real identity of the crafts in the videos the Pentagon has verified. "I cannot imagine, if we have, if there is a foreign government that had these kinds of capabilities, I think we would see other indications of advanced technology.”

"I can’t imagine that what has been described or shown in some of the videos is of, belongs to any government that I’m aware of,” he added. “I’m not really a betting man. But the way these things operate, you know they certainly, you wouldn’t want a human being or any living creature in something that moves that fast and changes direction that quickly. So like I said, I have no idea what it is, but I think we should figure it out."

Cover photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images