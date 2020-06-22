Walt Disney World Reveals Reopening Dates for Hotels

✖

Walt Disney World has revealed the reopening dates for their hotels. The news comes courtesy of the official website which gives visitors a glimpse of which locations will be available on Day 1. July 10th is the big day that Guests can expect to re-enter Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas—Jambo House, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. This all comes just days after the company announced a brand new reservation system that Guests will use to plan their trips. Organizing their stays based on which Resort they will be frequenting is an integral part of the experience on the new app. Later in July, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will open as well. After that, it becomes a bit more spread out. Have a look at all the planned reopening dates down below:

On June 22, select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts, and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will reopen. These select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts include:

* Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

* Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

* Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

* Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

* Disney’s Beach Club Villas

* Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

* Disney’s Old Key West Resort

* Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

* Disney’s Riviera Resort

* Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

* The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort



* July 10 Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Contemporary Resort

* July 29 Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

* August 12 Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and Disney's Art of Animation Resort

* August 24 Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

* September 21 Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

* October 1 Disney's BoardWalk Resort

* October 14 Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

“Given the current situation, there are some Disney Resort hotels and other areas that are not, as of this time, being scheduled for reopening yet. We will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so.

While these plans may evolve, we will be monitoring the constantly changing health environment and its impact on the state of Florida as we find the right time to welcome back even more of our Guests.”

“Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will begin a phased reopening on July 11—with Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening on July 15.”

