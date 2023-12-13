WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Reveals Marriage to Musician Andrew W.K.

Marvel star Kat Dennings is now a married woman, marrying musician Andrew W.K. in an intimate ceremony back in November. Dennings plays Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying the character in 2011's Thor, 2013's Thor: The Dark World, 2021's WandaVision, and 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. Darcy Lewis quickly became a fan-favorite character for her witty repartee and spunky attitude, which is the same attitude Dennings brought to her CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls. Her new husband is Andrew W.K., a singer/songwriter/performance artist, and Vogue has the details on their private arrangement.

The wedding between Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. took place at their Los Angeles home on November 27th. The couple weighed their options as far as the type of wedding they wanted, but they ultimately decided against throwing an extravagant event. "But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us," Dennings said. "We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything."

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way," she continued. "I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."

Kat Dennings reveals secrets of wedding planning

When it came time for Kat Dennings to select a wedding dress, she factored in how it would look on her skin, deciding on a less traditional look. "I realized that, as a very pale person, I didn't like myself in white, so I ordered and returned gowns in every cut and color I could think of, until I figured out which style made me feel most like myself," Dennings revealed. "I ended up finding the most perfect [dress] I could ever imagine from Alexander McQueen, in a deep ivory." Her shoes were Jimmy Choo and felt "like a mermaid's dream."

"It was incredibly emotional for both of us, and the love surrounding us was very palpable," she added. "My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding—but I realized it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could. My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony. I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man. The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other's eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife."

Dennings and W.K. kept their guest list relatively small, with about 15 people in attendance. Among those were close friends Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, with everyone hanging out afterwards for hours. "Everyone was happy and enjoying [themselves] and there wasn't a dull moment," Dennings said. "I took my shoes off immediately.

Overall, the Marvel star was satisfied with how her big day wound up. "I'm very glad I didn't realize how completely insane it was to do everything ourselves," she concluded. "Had I known the florals would take three days of nonstop work, I might have hired a professional. But standing with Andrew at an arch I made myself, infused with all our effort and care, it was exactly what we wanted in the end."