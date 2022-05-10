✖

Dollface, the Hulu comedy starring Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls, WandaVision), has been canceled by the streaming service. TVLine confirmed Season 2 of Dollface will be it's last, with a third season no longer in the works. Dollface aired its second season in February and stars Kat Dennings as Jules, Brenda Song as Madison, Shay Mitchell as Stella, and Esther Povitsky as Izzy. The four friends are trying to navigate their lives post-pandemic, dealing with heartbreak, work, and other everyday relationships while hitting their 30s. Season 2 also brought new additions to the cast, including comedian and former late-night host Lilly Singh, Jayson Blair, Corinne Foxx, and Luke Cook.

Season 2 followed Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

"The turning 30 thing is kind of the theme of the season for kind of everyone but especially Madison and Jules because their birthdays are a few days apart from each other," Dennings told ABC Chicago in the lead-up to Season 2.

"Her life is like her worst nightmare because of her relationship falling apart she focuses on her job and when that's taken from her, again no spoilers, but it's kind of like, it's taken from her, she doesn't know what to do because she's always, she's a control freak, she needs something to focus on so that's what she focuses on the thirty, her turning thirty because that's all she can do," said Song.

Mitchell and Povitsky also spoke of how Stella and Izzy change because of their blossoming careers.

"I mean Stella definitely missed her friends of course but I think she also realized that trying to fit into this corporate world wasn't really her," said Mitchell.

"One thing she goes through that I actually went through this year myself too was the complications of working with friends and the expectations, and just I learned a lot about myself just in seeing Izzy go through that experience because you know, Jules and her work so closely together and that's complicated. I don't know if you've ever worked with a girlfriend but that can be tricky," added Povitsky.

The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Michelle Nader; Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures; Kat Dennings; and Nicole King. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature.