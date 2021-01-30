WandaVision’s Kat Dennings Celebrates Darcy Lewis Emoji

✖

WandaVision's fourth episode dropped today and it featured the long-awaited return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. Dennings first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011's Thor and has not been seen in the franchise since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Fans have been very excited to see Dennings return alongside Randall Park, who is reprising his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp. In honor of their return, Twitter has given each character their own emoji. Dennings took to the social media site earlier today to express her excitement over the tiny Darcy.

"I HAVE A #DarcyLewis EMOJI?! Goodbye I have passed away," Dennings wrote. You can check out the tweet, which features the emoji, below:

I HAVE A #DarcyLewis EMOJI?! Goodbye I have passed away — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 29, 2021

Recently, Dennings was speaking to the Keep It podcast about WandaVision and revealed that the role of Darcy was originally supposed to be a couple of scenes, but her friendship with Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) inspired a bigger part.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings shared. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'" She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

Dennings also recently teased that Darcy has more of a leadership role in WandaVision because of what she learned from Jane.

"I guess, for Darcy, she worked under Jane Foster for a very long time and I think Darcy’s kind of learned how to be a boss from Jane," Dennings shared during the WandaVision virtual launch event. "And then she comes to the world of WandaVision under some unusual circumstances and… it’s hard to talk about without any spoilers! I know everyone would like them, but I won’t say."

Of course, we learned in Episode 4 that Darcy is now DOCTOR Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist who is recruited by SWORD to help solve the mysteries of Westview.

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.