Marvel Reunites Scarlet Witch With Her Grown-Up WandaVision Son (Exclusive)

There's a family reunion coming to Marvel's Scarlet Witch series. WandaVision was the first Marvel show to debut on Disney+, as it fleshed out the lives of Avengers teammates and lovers, Wanda Maximoff and Vision. WandaVision also introduced viewers to Scarlet Witch and Vision's twin boys, Billy and Tommy. While their stories had a somewhat tragic ending, multiverse variants of them did return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, in the comics, Billy grew up to become the Young Avenger named Wiccan and is married to his teammate Hulking. They will soon join up to co-star in Scarlet Witch's new ongoing series.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the covers and solicitation for July's Scarlet Witch #6 by writer Steve Orlando and artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Sara Pichelli. The main cover by Russell Dauterman features Scarlet Witch, Wiccan, and Hulkling together fighting off a band of hooded figures. Scarlet Witch is also wielding Excelsior, Hulkling's Star-Sword. As for the variant cover by Peach Momoko, mother and daughter are prominently featured.

Scarlet Witch #6 will find an enemy of the Kree/Skrull Empire stepping through the Last Door at Scarlet Witch's shop, looking for some help to avenge their fallen comrades. This looks to put her at odds with her son Wiccan, but she's also vowed to help those in need. Also, Marvel teases a familiar figure entering the shop who was presumed dead.

Agatha Harkness Returns in Marvel's Scarlet Witch Annual

Agatha Harkness and Scarlet Witch are two of the central figures behind the upcoming Marvel event, Contest of Chaos. The two characters have a long history together in the comics, and fans saw them clash on the small screen in WandaVision. After witnessing her apparent death and resurrection in Midnight Suns, Agatha Harkness returns to forge a new Darkhold and totally rewrite how magic works in the Marvel Universe. The first steps in Agatha's quest begin in June's Scarlet Witch Annual #1 before continuing in several other annuals, all making up the crux of Contest of Chaos.

Writer Stephanie Phillips (Rogue & Gambit, Cosmic Ghost Rider) is the lead writer of Contest of Chaos. The stories spreading throughout Marvel's summer annuals will feature all-star creators, but fans can read a prelude to the festivities in Scarlet Witch Annual #1 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto. Orlando pens Scarlet Witch's new ongoing series, and Nieto made his Marvel Comics debut in Murderworld: Wolverine.

Scarlet Witch #6 by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, and Sara Pichelli goes on sale July 12th from Marvel Comics. The covers and solicitation can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)