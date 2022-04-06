WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Reacts to Moon Knight

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we love when actors from the franchise react to the projects they’re not involved in. The newest MCU series is Disney+’s Moon Knight, which just released its second episode today. Currently, the entire cast is made up of franchise newcomers, including Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. However, some MCU staples have taken the time to praise the show on social media. One such star is Kat Dennings, who appeared in Thor and Thor: The Dark World as Darcy Lewis before reprising the role last year in WandaVision.

“I loved @moonknight so much I dreamed about it, which is actually pretty messed up,” Dennings wrote on Twitter earlier this week. You can check out her post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/OfficialKat/status/1510770297997201412?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Moon Knight is already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character’s future are essentially endless.

“What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don’t think there’s any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally,” Curtis explained. “And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can’t be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors.”

As for Dennings, it doesn’t look like Darcy is going to be a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. While there has been no official word on whether or not we’ll be seeing her again, Marvel producer Mary Livanos teased last year that the character could pop up anywhere.

Moon Knight‘s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.