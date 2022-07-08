Thor: Love and Thunder: Kat Dennings Finally Acknowledges Darcy Cameo

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres earlier this month and it featured a lot of staples from the first three Thor movies. After not appearing in Thor: Ragnarok, both Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) returned for the fourth installment. One actor who appeared in Thor and Thor: The Dark World that wasn't expected to show up in the new movie was Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis). Last year, the character made her triumphant return in WandaVision, but Dennings made it seem like she wouldn't be showing up in Thor 4. However, much to the surprise of fans, she ended up making a little cameo towards the beginning of the movie. Darcy was finally reunited on the big screen with Jane for the first time in nine years. Yesterday, Dennings acknowledged her appearance in the movie for the first time.

"Since ❤️+⚡️ has been out for a while, I feel like it's finally time to post the Darcy selfie," Dennings wrote on Instagrm. You can check out the post below:

"I was very surprised and excited," Dennings said about her WandaVision comeback in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. "At first, I just knew they wanted to bring Darcy back. When I heard it was for WandaVision, I was very intrigued. It's such a unique project — I think the audience really appreciated the specialness of the show."

Dennings talked with ComicBook.com during a press event following her WandaVision debut where she was asked if she will be a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. "I don't know. I still don't know," Dennings said. "You know, of course, anything Marvel wants of me the answer is always, 'Yes.'"

We'd certainly be interested to know if Dennings' scene was always a part of the script or if it was added after fans were thrilled to see her return in WandaVision. While there has been no official word on whether or not we'll be seeing Darcy again, Marvel producer Mary Livanos teased last year that the character could show up anywhere.

"I don't think [Dennings' absence] had to do with anything COVID-related," Livanos explained when asked about the lack of Darcy in the WandaVision finale. "We love Darcy as this elusive, wacky character, and I find it particularly delightful that Darcy could pop up anywhere in the universe."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theatres.