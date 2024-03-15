Bill Murray Has Some Surprising Choices to Play Him in Saturday Night Live Movie

Saturday Night Live star Bill Murray has some ideas about who should play him in the upcoming SNL movie. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actor at the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. When asked about what recent comedian should play Murray in the movie, the comedian was in a joking mood. The Ghostbusters star mentioned Kenan Thompson, Bill Hader and more as humorous options. Murray also mentioned that SNL 1975 mostly focuses on the original seven cast members. So, maybe it won't be as big of an issue as the fans think it will be. Check out what he had to say down below!

"I don't know," Murray told ET. "Of all the people that came after me, I think I really enjoyed… I think Kenan Thompson, he can play me. Or, Bill Hader, those two. Or Kristen Wiig, any of those three could play me. Or Amy Pohler."

"Well, he's been picking my brain about the SNL days since he was a grasshopper," Murray smirked when asked about Jason Reitman's approach to the movie. "So, he knows a lot of what I know. And, my friends. He's an astute person, an astute person and a director. I'm blessed that this movie will be about the original six or seven, you know? The original seven. So, I get to be on the sidelines. I think my name gets to be mentioned, which is good."

Murray Is Back For Ghostbusters

The next time that fans will see Murray is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The new movie decided to bring back all the old Ghostbusters heroes for the biggest fight this team has ever faced. You can check out the description for the upcoming film right here!

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 22, 2024."

What's The Deal With SNL 1975?

(Photo: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Reitman is teamed with his Ghostbusters: Afterlife partner Gil Kenan on SNL 1975. They went around and interviewed all of the living cast from that era for this project. Then, the duo got in the lab and started getting that script together. Reitman also serves as a producer with Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills, and Peter Rice.

Here's the synopsis for the incoming SNL movie: "On October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. SNL 1975 is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL. It depicts the chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, counting down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, 'Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!'"

The original cast of SNL included Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, George Coe, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Michael O'Donoghue, and Gilda Radner. Currently, casting for the original line-up of stars hasn't been announced.

Who do you think should play the comedian? Let us know down in the comments!