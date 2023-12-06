Wingstop Launches New Card Game to Spice Up Date Night

Wingstop recently brought the heat and the sweet to their beloved wings with the launch of their Maple Siracha sauce last month, but now they're heating up date night, too. On Tuesday, Wingstop announced the launch of a new game designed to help couples connect over their love of the new, limited-time flavor — and maybe just deepen their own connection as well. The brand announced the new "Sweet or Heat" card game, which will be available to the first 350 fans in the U.S. to claim one on Thursday, December 7th at noon ET.

According to the brand, the limited-edition game pairs perfectly with the new Maple Siracha wings and sandwiches. The card game features prompts — "Sweet" or "Heat" — that asks couples probing questions to open the conversation and things could get a little spicy.

"Wingstop's Maple Sriracha is a craveable marriage of sweet and heat. In the heart of cuffing season, Wingstop is debuting a game that pairs perfectly with our flavor — prompting couples to sweeten their conversation or turn up the heat for the ultimate date night in," a Wingstop spokesperson said.

To get your hands on the game, fans will need to go to sweetorheat.com on Thursday, December 7th at noon ET. The drop is limited to just 350 and is for customers in the U.S. only.

About Wingstop's Maple Siracha Sauce

Launched last month, the new Maple Siracha sauce combines the classic chili hot sauce and syrup-based flavors in one new dressing. As with the rest of the chain's sauces, the Maple Sriracha offering can be used on any of the Wingstop's chicken options from its chicken sandwich to wings and chicken tenders.

"Wingstop launched your next great love with its latest limited-time offering – Maple Sriracha," the company said in a statement. "In honor of cuffing season – just like the best relationships – the new flavor attracts two opposites. The new flavor is the perfect, unexpected pairing of sweet and heat of sriracha. Creating a taste profile that's truly one-of-a-kind."

In addition to Maple Sriracha, the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available in 12 other flavors: Plain, Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Mild, Louisiana Rub, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Korean Q, Original Hot, Cajun, Mango Habanero, and Atomic flavors.

Will you be trying to get a copy of "Sweet or Heat"? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!